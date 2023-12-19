Kelowna MLA's asking BC Housing to speed process selecting operator for tiny homes

Kelowna MLA’s Renee Merrifield, Norm Letnick and Ben Stewart have sent a letter to Housing Minister, Ravi Khalon, expressing their concern over a lack of an operator for the recently announced Tiny Home project, designed to serve an urgent need for our under housed Kelowna residents.

The City of Kelowna has worked diligently to facilitate the Tiny Home project, by securing and servicing the site, and ordering and receiving the homes. Now the critical gap preventing the immediate use of these homes is an operator,

In the letter, the Kelowna MLA’s state that BC Housing delay’s in finding a suitable operator will put the well-being and safety of Kelowna’s residents experiencing homelessness at risk during the winter months.

"It is our understanding that BC Housing, the responsible agency, has yet to secure an operator for these homes. Furthermore, we are concerned about the apparent lack of progress in issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the operation of these homes. This delay is not only concerning but also unacceptable given the urgency of the situation.”

The letter goes on to urge the Minister to take immediate action to expedite the securing of an operator so the Tiny Home project can be utilized as soon as possible.

The letter to Minister Khalon is below:

"Dear Minister Kahlon,

We are writing to you on behalf of the Kelowna community, urgently seeking your immediate intervention in the matter of the Tiny Homes project.

While the City of Kelowna has diligently worked to secure and service the site, order, and receive the homes, it has come to our attention that there remains a significant impediment to the fruition of this project: the absence of an operator. This critical gap is preventing the project from moving forward, despite the readiness of the infrastructure and the pressing need within our community.

It is our understanding that BC Housing, the responsible agency, has yet to secure an operator for these homes. Furthermore, we are concerned about the apparent lack of progress in issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the operation of these homes. This delay is not only concerning but also unacceptable given the urgency of the situation.

With winter approaching, and temperatures poised to plummet, we cannot afford any further delays. The well-being and safety of our citizens are at stake.

We urge you and your office to take immediate action. We request that BC Housing expedite the process of securing an operator for the Tiny Homes project. It is imperative that this process be accelerated so that these homes can be utilized as soon as possible.

Your prompt attention to this matter is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for considering this urgent request. We look forward to your prompt response and are available for any further discussions or assistance that might be required."

Sincerely,

Ben Stewart, MLA Kelowna - West

Norm Letnick, MLA Kelowna – Lake Country

Renee Merrifield, MLA Kelowna – Mission



