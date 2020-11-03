Kelowna Museums Society invites you to Remember Together, Apart

As with so many things in 2020, Remembrance Day is going to look a little different this year. However, the Kelowna Museums Society and the Okanagan Military Museum are determined to ensure that the community still has a responsible and safe way to engage with local stories and remember those who have served Canada this coming November 11.

In a typical year, the Okanagan Military Museum usually receives hundreds of guests who complement their visits to the cenotaph and Field of Crosses with a trip to the museum, enriching their Remembrance Day experience and reflections with first-hand accounts, artifacts and displays. The OMM will be open this year, but rather than dropping in, the museum is encouraging people to pre-register for a 45-minute visit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. over the course of November 10, 11 and 12.

This special Remembrance Day 2020 program will enable the museum to manage traffic flow and ensure that all can mark Remembrance Day in a respectful and responsible manner, with fewer faces in their big gallery space. A maximum of 10 people per booking is allowed, but individuals must be in the same family/bubble. Drop-ins will be permitted, but with space reduced due to COVID-19 safety measures, reserving a spot is strongly advised.

Those who pre-register and attend the Okanagan Military Museum’s Remembrance Day 2020 program will be able to explore their favourite galleries, engage with staff and educators and learn about the military history of Okanagan locals — all while remaining safe. As with all KMS sites, admission for the Remembrance Day program will be by donation — suggested at $5 for individuals and $15 for families.

Linda Digby, Executive Director with the Kelowna Museums Society, is trying to see the opportunities in the challenges that 2020 has brought:

“Of course, 2020 has presented a wide range of challenges for everyone and the Kelowna Museums Society is no different in that respect. However, we've tried to look at this not just as a challenge but also as an opportunity, and we hope our revised Remembrance Day program will enable the wider community to engage with Remembrance Day, pay their respects and learn more about our local heroes. Please pre-register and join in as we remember together, apart.”

In addition to limiting visitor numbers this Remembrance Day, KMS also has a robust list of COVID-19 safety measures in place, including:

Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 will not be admitted. Visitors are asked to take the 2 min self-screening tool found here to verify.

Floor markings and wayfinding signage is in place to regulate visitor numbers, direction and physical distancing. Occupancy signs are posted throughout.

A regular cleaning and disinfecting schedule is maintained and hand sanitization stations are in place throughout. All visitors must sanitize their hands upon entering the museum.

Visitors are asked to refrain from touching displays. Interactive exhibition elements have been modified to become touch-free or made temporarily unavailable.

Masks are required at all Kelowna Museums Society sites.

The Okanagan Military Museum is located at 1424 Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna. Those who would like to pre-register for the special Remembrance Day program can do so here.

You can find the Kelowna Museums Society online here.