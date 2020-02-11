Kelowna on track to save over 1 million dollars

How many light bulbs does it take reduce greenhouse gases?

The City of Kelowna continues efforts to do that by switching out old street lights with LEDs.

In 2018 over 10 thousand bulbs were changed over.

Traffic Signals and Systems Supervisor Brian Cairney said the LEDs have been performing well.

“With any change it took a bit of time to get used to but once people realized the savings and the better light that's achieved. We made sure that the light only cast onto where it’s meant to go, the roadways. There was less light trespass onto properties. There was less up light for sky glow, for dark skies compliance, so it's been very positive.”

He says the success rate has been very high with only 2 out of 10 thousand lights failing.

The project will be completed in four phases over the next four years “with approximately $300,000 required in each of the first three years and $230,000 required in the fourth. The intent is to utilize the funding from the energy reserve, with all savings from the project going back to the reserve to fund future energy reduction projects,” said Cairney.

Councillor Gail given was impressed by the economic and environmental savings.

“Protecting dark skies as well as the light pollution not spilling off onto neighbouring properties, I think both of those are really quite important in addition to the energy savings. Not, from my perspective mostly dollar, but from an energy efficiency perspective,” said Given.

Once all the lights are changed, the City will save $1.16 million per year.