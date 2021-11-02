Kelowna one of eight Canadian regional airports to accept international flights as of Nov. 30

Transport Canada says it is further easing travel restrictions in the country and will allow more airports to accept international passenger flights at the end of the month.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Transport Canada said the government's "strict vaccine travel requirements" that will be fully phased in by November 30, and the issuing of a pan-Canadian proof of vaccination passport, have created "opportunities for safe travel for vaccinated Canadians."

The department noted that the next step in easing travel restrictions is to expand the number of Canadian airports that can accept international passengers.

As of November 30, international flights carrying passengers will be allowed to land at these Canadian airports:

Kelowna International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

St. John’s International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

“Although our international status will be reinstated November 30, it will take some time to have international flights operating again out of YLW," said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director. "Some airlines have had to push back previously scheduled routes until 2022, due to the uncertainty of timing of YLW’s international status. “We are thrilled to be able to once again connect passengers internationally and welcome visitors to our region, and are working closely with airlines to have these routes in place as soon as possible.”

Currently YLW is anticipating the return of the following routes in the near future:

Alaska – Seattle – December 16, 2021

Sunwing – Varadero – January 2022

WestJet – Phoenix, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Cancun – January 2022

*These routes are subject to change.

“We couldn’t have done this without support from our local politicians, neighbouring municipalities, key local businesses and community members,” said Mayor Colin Basran, ”Our entire community will benefit from the economic impacts of the return of international flights.”

What passengers need to know about international flights:

COVID testing requirements When departing YLW: As of Oct. 30, all passengers, 12 years of age and older, are required to be fully vaccinated in order to board domestic or international flights. For more information on this mandate, please visit travel.gc.ca or ylw.kelowna.ca/covid-19 Passengers are encouraged to talk to their airline to understand what the COVID-19 testing requirements are to enter their destination country. The Whitecap RSC testing facility is available for any passenger who requires a COVID-19 antigen or molecular test (PCR test) prior to travel. Passengers wishing to access this testing can do so, for a fee and by appointment only, by visiting whitecapcovidtesting.com /kelowna or by calling 604-966-3777. When arriving in Canada: Passengers can use ArriveCAN to provide mandatory travel information before and after your entry into Canada. More information about Government of Canada requirements can be found at travel.gc.ca/Travel-Covid

For more information about what to expect when travelling through YLW, visit: ylw.kelowna.ca/HealthyTravel

-- with files CTV News --