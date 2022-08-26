Kelowna Police arrest prolific offender one day after most recent release

On August 25, 2022 at 9:04 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a call that Prolific Offender Justin Collins was in the parking lot located at the 1400 block of Water Street and was observed to be tampering with a vehicle.

When RCMP officers arrived on scene the suspect was no longer in the area, however through surveillance, investigators confirmed Justin Collins was the offender.

Later in the morning at approximately 10:19 a.m. RCMP Officers, located and arrested Justin Collins on outstanding warrant for Breach of Conditions and possession of stolen property. Investigators are forwarding charges to the BC Prosecution Service.

Justin Collins is currently being held in custody, awaiting court.

“RCMP Officers have over 423 police files with Justin Collins. We will continue to do our work professionally, with consistency, while actively engaging all supports and services available. The Kelowna RCMP are advocating for system change to address repeat property offenders that effectively address the underlying and root causes of crime.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment.

Prolific offenders investigation report release extended to mid-September

Due to extensive public feedback and the complexity of the issues underlying crime in communities across the province, experts conducting an investigation into prolific offenders require a short extension to complete their work.

The investigation is being conducted by Doug LePard, an expert in policing and criminal justice, and Amanda Butler, an expert in mental health and criminal justice systems. LePard and Butler are studying prolific offenders in B.C., a relatively small number of people who commit crimes repeatedly. This issue continues to impact the well-being of communities and local businesses throughout the province.

An overwhelming number of people have reached out to the experts to share their experiences and provide recommendations on prolific offenders, including about highly visible crime in downtown cores and unprovoked, violent stranger attacks. The challenges underlying these issues are complex, requiring thoughtful analysis and creative solutions.

LePard and Butler's report will include input from mayors, police, the BC Prosecution Service, health authorities, the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group, the BC First Nations Justice Council and many other stakeholders.

The experts have indicated more time is needed to submit their report, which government was to receive by Sept. 2, 2022, in order to effectively consider all feedback and make recommendations.

To ensure actions can be implemented as soon as possible, the Province has agreed to release the recommendations and an executive summary in mid-September before the full report. The full report will be available by the end of September.

The Province is already taking action to improve public safety, including through the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group and the Firearm Violence Prevention Act, which will provide additional tools for law enforcement officials to address illegal and unsafe use of firearms. The Province is developing the regulations necessary to bring this act into force.

Government is committed to working with mayors and all other partners to find ways to improve safety for all British Columbians, both immediately and in the long term.