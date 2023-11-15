Kelowna police dog aids in arrest of suspect wanted on outstanding warrants

On November 15, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a property located in the 1700 block of Glenmore Rd N. The residence which had been mostly destroyed during the summer wildfires, was under CCTV surveillance when an unknown vehicle was observed entering the property via the front gate. Upon arrival, officers observed an individual with a flashlight fleeing on foot and determined the outdoor storage units had been broken into.

Shortly after, frontline officers and one of Kelowna RCMP’s Police Dog Service (PDS) units initiated a track for the suspect while other investigators began processing the scene and vehicle. A replica firearm, additional weapons and some drugs were located in the vehicle. Initial search for the suspect was unsuccessful.

However, PDS member Cst. Kent Wagner and Police Service Dog (PSD) Mysan weren’t finished. The officer and his canine partner tracked for nearly three hours through trees, mud and soot and would eventually locate a suspect hiding over a kilometer away. The individual was taken into custody safely and was determined to have outstanding warrants from Mission, Abbotsford and Ridge Meadows for property related and other offences. The suspect remains in custody on the strength of the warrants while the break and enter investigation continues.

“This is not the first time our PDS units let alone Cst. Wagner and Mysan have demonstrated true grit and tenacity executing their commitment to public safety” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “We are fortunate to have these types of special teams immediately at our disposal, they truly are one of a kind.”