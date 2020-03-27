Kelowna Police furthering their response to COVID 19

In order to protect the public and their employees, the Kelowna RCMP and the City of Kelowna are making the following temporary changes in response to COVID-19.



All front counter services including but not limited to; Civilian Fingerprinting Services, and Criminal Record or Police Information checks will not be conducted until further notice.



If you are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, do not come to the Detachment for any police services.



Beginning on Monday, March 30th, 2020, The Kelowna RCMP Detachment front counter will be open Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These changes are being taken as a preventative measure and do not affect 9-1-1 service or calls to our non-emergency police line (250) 762-3300. Both of those services continue to be offered 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Our priority continues to be community safety and security and we are taking these measures to help ensure core policing duties will not be impacted. We appreciate your continued support and understanding.

We would also like to remind the public that you can report crimes using the Online Crime Reporting tool: https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/kelowna/en

Residents and business owners from across the Kelowna Regional Detachment area, which includes the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country, with a valid email address, are able to use the Online Crime Reporting tool using their computers, smart phones or tablets to report a crime.

The following incidents are reportable online:

Damage/mischief under $5,000 to property;

Damage/mischief under $5,000 to vehicle;

Hit and run to unoccupied vehicle or property;

Theft of bicycle under $5,000;

Theft under $5,000;

Theft under $5,000 from vehicle;

Lost property.

In order to make a report online, the following conditions MUST be met: