Kelowna Pride and Tourism Kelowna sign Memorandum of Understanding

After working together for several years to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, Kelowna Pride and Tourism Kelowna have announced a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed to officially continue their work.

Through awareness, education, and promotion, the two organizations plan:

to attract more visitors from the 2SLGBTQIA+ community to positively impact the local economy year-round.

increase participation and support of events that positively contribute to the visitor experience and quality of life of residents.

work together to educate residents and visitors on 2SLGBTQIA+ issues, as well as, the importance of supporting businesses within the community.

Fahmy Baharuddin (he/him), President of Kelowna Pride says, “After scaling down our festivities over the last two years, we are thrilled to be able to have a full slate of events planned for Pride Week this year. Announcing our agreement with Tourism Kelowna is an exciting way to start off the week. This collaboration recognizes the many ways our associations can work together to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community now and into the future. We hope this collaboration is the first of many to that will celebrate and promote the growth of the Central Okanagan.”

As part of this agreement, Tourism Kelowna plans to further enhance destination marketing activities, promote more events, create more articles supporting the community, and continue expanding the pride-related merchandise available at the Kelowna Visitor Centre, including Kelowna Pride’s products. In addition, Kelowna Pride will continue to extend awareness of Kelowna as an ideal place to host meetings and conferences, contribute to content to attract the 2SLGBTQIA+ travel market, and develop and execute inclusive community events and educational programs.

“Formally recognizing and advancing the good work that has been happening between our two organizations over the years is an exciting step forward,” says Lisanne Ballantyne (she/her), President & CEO of Tourism Kelowna. “A positive and collaborative approach to raising the awareness of Kelowna as a welcoming community is an important factor when attracting the 2SLGBTQIA+ travel market, which, according to the Canadian LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce spends $12 billion annually across the globe. We are excited to continue working with Kelowna Pride to welcome visitors and work with residents to ensure our community is a place where all feel they can be their true and authentic selves.”

For more information about Kelowna Pride Week click here.