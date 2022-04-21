Kelowna Pride Announces Dates for 2022 Celebration

The Kelowna Pride Society (KPS) has announced the dates for 2022's Pride celebration. Kelowna Pride Week will take place over the course of June 6 to June 12, 2022. The Kelowna Pride March and Festival will take place on June 11, 2022, in downtown Kelowna.

The theme for Pride Week 2022 is Together in Pride, and KPS hopes to be able to stage a full-scale event for the first time since 2019. 2019's Pride March saw tens of thousands of people visit downtown Kelowna to participate in Pride. In 2020 and 2021, scaled-back events were held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers remain mindful of the pandemic but are confident they'll be able to return to a much fuller schedule and slate of events this year. Work is ongoing, but President of the Kelowna Pride Society, Fahmy Baharuddin, says things are starting to take shape, and he is looking forward to Pride 2022:

“So many things have changed over the past couple of years, including new board members, community partners, and community members. We’re so excited to share this abundance of new voices and skills and to celebrate Pride in our city once again.”

As a non-profit society, KPS relies heavily on volunteers, and the board is looking for community members to help make Pride Week 2022 a reality. If you would like to learn more about volunteering, please email info@kelownapride.com with the subject line "Volunteer."

Adam Wilson, Director of Communications with the Kelowna Pride Society, says the theme for 2022 is fitting:

"After two years of missed events, milestones and friendships, this year’s Pride theme is all about celebrating being together again in person. This year’s theme of Together in Pride will allow us to reflect on the resilience of our community despite the challenges we’ve all faced over the past two years and recognize that when we work together, we can support and lift up entire communities."

More details about Kelowna Pride Week 2022 will be released over the weeks and months ahead, but for now, mark June 6 to June 12 in your calendar. Keep an eye on KelownaPride.com to stay up to speed on the latest details, as there will be events all throughout June.