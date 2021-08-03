Kelowna Pride Announces September Celebration, Seeks Volunteers

The Kelowna Pride Society has announced Pride Week 2021 will be held from September 10 to 19. The popular Pride Festival and March will take place on Sunday, September 19.

Organizers are currently developing the programming, keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind. KPS continues to observe provincial health orders and the guidance that is in place. All events and programming will follow the appropriate health directives.

As plans take shape, the Kelowna Pride Society is looking for community support. To help make this year's celebration truly special, they're looking for volunteers, sponsors, talent, vendors and affiliate event organizers. KPS is also encouraging volunteers and organizers to get in touch to help stage the return of the Trans March and Social. The Pride Society is happy to provide support, but would ideally like the initiative to be led by members of the trans community.

The theme of Pride Week 2021 is ‘25 Years of the Pride Movement - The Work is Not Done.’ A nod to Kelowna Pride’s beginnings.

The last Pride celebrations before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic were the biggest in Kelowna’s history. More than 12,000 people attended the festival and march in downtown Kelowna in the summer of 2019. While those numbers aren’t expected this year, 2021’s edition promises to be more of a return to normal following 2020’s scaled-back celebrations. As with last year, a variety of 2021’s events will be live-streamed for those who would prefer to watch from the comfort of their own homes.

General Manager of the Kelowna Pride Society, Dustyn Baulkham, hopes the community will get behind Pride Week 2021.

“We’re all looking forward to September and Kelowna Pride Week," sys Baulkham. "But I’d like to assure the community that while we’re excited to gather and celebrate, we will be doing everything by the book, ensuring appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols are followed. We’ll be able to gather at a larger scale than was possible in 2020 and we hope those who feel comfortable doing so will join us to celebrate Kelowna Pride 2021."