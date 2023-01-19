Kelowna Pride society issues joint statement on behalf of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities

The Kelowna Pride Society has issued a joint statement on recent trends of hate towards 2SLGBTQIA+ communities posted below:

Over the past year, trans and broader 2SLGBTQIA+ communities in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan have noted a deeply concerning trend: increased mobilizations by anti-trans and anti-2SLGBTQIA+ actors. This has affected our ability to carry out events safely, free from harassment and abuse. It has also led to an atmosphere of fear and intimidation for trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities looking to organize and hold community events.

We think it is crucial to come together now and stand as a community against this wave of hatred. We also believe it is important to educate the public and our political representatives so that they may stand with us as allies.

We note that events we are experiencing locally and provincially in our communities, are connected to national and global trends. We are living through times of significant attack on trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ rights in British Columbia, Canada, and around the world, led by anti-gender and anti-trans movements.[i] The now widely documented challenges created by these movements include increasing disinformation, rising harassment and abuse of trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ rights communities and campaigners, and weaponization of differences within our communities. Trans and gender diverse people are often the hardest hit, but campaigns also target wider safeguards for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, gender equality, racial justice, children’s rights, and human rights.

For example, in the last 12 months there have been at least 166 actions against drag events in North America, starting in the United States (141 protests and significant threats documented)[ii] and spreading into Canada, where at least 25 events have been targeted by anti-trans and anti-LGBTIQ+ actors in 2022.[iii] As these reports show, several events have involved violence. A combination of far right and extremist religious groups has been critical in driving these mobilizations; often spreading disinformation about the events and organizers, including harmful and highly offensive myths, fears, stereotypes, and conspiracy theories that trans and 2SLGBTQIA+ people are dangerous to women, children, and young people.

Timeline

In the Central Okanagan and BC, key developments in the last year alone have included:

Kelowna Trans Pride March 2022 was disrupted by a street preacher who shouted abusive, highly transphobic messages at attendees over an electric speaker.

Kelowna Bike Pride 2022: same disruption as above.

Protest by an extreme right linked online influencer/activist at Kelowna Pride 2022.

A protest against the Queer Youth Halloween Drag and Dance in Kelowna on 27 October 2022, in which protestors made entirely false and highly offensive accusations about the alleged sexualization of children.[iv]

Challenges organizing publicly for Transgender Day of Remembrance in November 2022 in Kelowna, with organizers citing safety and security risks connected to rising attacks on trans communities.[v] This echoes trends elsewhere in Canada in 2022.[vi]

A protest in Kitsilano in Vancouver on 25 November 2022 against an all ages drag event.[vii] Various well-known figures in the Canadian anti-gender/anti-trans movement attended, some of them representing or linked with far-right, conspiracy theory, or Christian nationalist movements.[viii] According to reports, protesters shouted hate speech such as accusations 2SLGBTQIA+ people are pedophiles and groomers.

A protest against a drag event at DunnEnzies in Kelowna on 7 December 2022, at which a 2SLGBTQIA+ community member was allegedly assaulted by a protester.[ix] Prior to the event, organizers received harassing messages including death threats.

A protest against a 19+ drag event in Penticton on 9 December 2022.[x]

A coordinated campaign to elect anti-2SLGBTQIA+ candidates to school boards across BC.[xi]

A set of coordinated campaigns against SOGI 123 (an inclusive education programme) involving conspiratorial ideas about 2SLGBTQIA+ people.[xii]

A campaign against a planned Drag Story Time event on 28 January at Downtown Kelowna Library, involving an online petition and threats of violence against attendees.

As of 16 January 2023: reports of plans for an anti-2SLGBTQIA+ billboard to go up in West Kelowna, and to disrupt a future event in Enderby, BC.

We refuse to let this rising tide of intolerance go unchallenged.

We stand together with our trans and gender diverse and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, particularly our trans and gender diverse youth.

We ask elected representatives and policy makers to take active measures to ensure the safety of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

We call on our wider local and provincial communities to stand with us in solidarity in 2023 and beyond, to challenge this wave of hatred and help ensure this timeline stops now.

We are:

Advocacy Canada

Essie’s Place

Free Parent Hugs Kelowna

Health Initiative for Men (HIM)

Kelowna 50+ Pride Network

Kelowna Pride Society

Living Positive Resource Centre

Pacific Trans Wellness

Rebellious Unicorns

South Okanagan Similkameen PRIDE

Third Space Charity

This Space Belongs to You

TransParent Okanagan

Dr. Wayne Broughton, School Board Trustee, Central Okanagan Board of Education

Chantelle Desrosiers, School Board Trustee, Central Okanagan Board of Education

Val Johnson, School Board Trustee, Central Okanagan Board of Education

Ella Lamoureux

Emmett MacMillen, Co-Director, Okanagan Gender Identity Group

Jade Walters, Co-Director, Okanagan Gender Identity Group

Frieda Whales

