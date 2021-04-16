Kelowna Pride Society Issues Update On RCMP “Safe Place” Program



The Kelowna Pride Society has been working with the Kelowna RCMP in consultation with community members since their initial statement regarding the Safe Place Program on February 22nd, 2021. Together, they have formed a Working Group that is composed of board members from the Kelowna Pride Society, representatives of the RCMP, and community members and stakeholders who have expressed interest and concern with regard to the Safe Place Program.

At the time of writing, the Working Group has met twice weekly (for a total of 5 meetings to date). A significant focus of the Working Group is to ensure the protection of LGBT2Q+ people through the Safe Place Program, as well as accountability for all parties involved in the Program. Many of the questions that were raised during Kelowna Pride's Townhall Discussion on the Program on February 25th, 2021, especially those around the Program's authenticity and safety, have now been addressed by the Working Group.

Other focuses that the Group has discussed include:

the extent of training provided to both the RCMP officers and businesses/organizations who sign up for the Program

ways to evaluate, assess and sustain the Program in the long term

opportunities to best support our LGBT2Q+ community members

the need for ongoing collaboration and relationship between the RCMP and the Pride community in Kelowna

While the Kelowna RCMP has put the Program on pause for now, the Working Group's main priority is to collaborate with the RCMP to have it running again. At present, there is no set relaunch date; however, the Group aims to have the Program implemented as soon as possible.

On behalf of the Group, Fahmy Baharuddin, Director of Education & LGBT2Q+ Youth Initiative with the Kelowna Pride Society, believes that the Program can eventually be a success:

"As a Group, we acknowledge that this will not be an easy venture, and we are not striving for perfection. However, we do believe that, together, Programs such as these can exist without additional harm, while bringing positive changes to the LGBT2Q+ and BIMPOC communities. We know there has been a lot of discussion in Kelowna regarding this Program, and we would like to thank everyone for their input, patience and support so far."

Those interested in being a part of the Working Group, are invited to submit their details using this form.

Working Group meeting dates have been set for the rest of April, and will continue as needed until further notice. Kelowna Pride and the Working Group welcomes anyone in the community to join with the goal of ensuring that the local iteration of the Safe Place Program can protect the LGBT2Q+ community from further trauma.

Kelowna Pride's intention with the Working Group is to create a space where all voices from the local LGBT2Q+ community have the chance to be heard. Pride would like to especially invite those folx who are interested in seeing the Program move forward in a respectful manner.