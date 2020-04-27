Kelowna Pride Week 2020 Postponed

Press release from Kelowna Pride Society on April 27, 2020:

The Kelowna Pride Society has announced that it is postponing Kelowna Pride Week 2020 to September due to COVID-19.

Following on from the biggest pride celebrations Kelowna has ever seen in 2019, Pride Week 2020 was originally scheduled to run from June 6 to June 14 but will now take place from September 19 to 27, 2020, instead.

General Manager of the Kelowna Pride Society, Dustyn Baulkham, explains the reasoning behind the decision:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, it became clear to us that an in-person Pride celebration this June was not feasible. We're actively working with the City of Kelowna and our other partners on a number of innovative ideas. We will celebrate Pride one way or another in Kelowna this year, but we will only do so in a way that is safe and in keeping with the required health protocols. This is our responsibility, and we are taking it seriously. We need to keep folks safe.”

At this moment in time, there are a number of options open to Pride organizers, including a virtual celebration, Baulkham says the Kelowna Pride Society is assessing all options and will keep the community informed:

“Obviously, this is a dynamic situation, and we’re not sure what next week is going to look like, never mind September. However, we’re continuing to plan as best as we can based on current guidance. There are several ideas under review at the moment. Our September Pride festivities will likely be very different from what we have done in years past, but Pride will remain an inclusive celebration. We will keep the community posted as September gets closer and the picture is clearer.”

For now, the Kelowna Pride Society asks that you please save the week of September 19 - 27 in your calendars for Kelowna Pride Week 2020.

Kelowna’s Pride celebrations are presented by TD. Find out more about the Kelowna Pride Society via the organization’s official website(KelownaPride.com).