Kelowna Proactive Enforcement Unit seize drugs and handgun

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., members of the Proactive Enforcement Unit stopped a motor vehicle on Fleming Dr at Leathead Rd after it departed a nearby problem residence. The male passenger who is well known to police was arrested for failing to abide by his curfew while the female driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Incidental to arrest, officers located and seized a handgun along with a large quantity of illicit drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and dilaudid pills. The female driver was released on scene after the vehicle was impounded for pre-existing Motor Vehicle Act charges while the male passenger remains in custody. The male is scheduled to next appear in court on December 20, 2023 in Kelowna.

“This incident highlights the uncertainty and extreme risks our officers face each and every day” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “This team is routinely delivering results targeting those repeatedly committing crime in our community and undoubtedly prevented something violent from happening down the road.”