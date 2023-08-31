Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society T-Shirts for sale

In the wake of the recent devastating wildfires, the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society in partnership with the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society, and the Lake Country Fire Department are launching a T-shirt campaign to aid the recovery efforts. These special T-shirts, priced at $20 each, serve as a symbol of solidarity and a means to contribute to rebuilding the community.

The "We Fight Together" T-shirt embodies resilience and support, reflecting the spirit of the Central Okanagan in the face of adversity. All proceeds from the sales will directly assist the society in disaster relief and efforts.

Sales will occur this Friday and Saturday at the Mission and Orchard Plaza Save-On stores from 10am-12pm. Members of the Kelowna Fire Department will be volunteering their time to sell the shirts. West Kelowna and Lake Country will also be partnering with this campaign, their sales dates and locations will be shared as soon as possible.

A similar campaign was undertaken after the devastating 2003 firestorm resulting in 45,000 shirts being sold. $409,000 was raised and all funds went to the recovery efforts.

Shirts will also be sold at the upcoming Okanagan Sun Football Burn Fund Classic on September 9 at the Apple Bowl.

Anyone wanting to donate directly to relief efforts can do so at www.centralokanaganfirerelief.ca People can also apply for support using this site.