Kelowna Projects to Keep You Moving

In 2022, $8.2 million will go towards infrastructure projects that get residents and visitors to their destinations without a car and keep them active.

"Active Transportation Corridors provide connections to key destinations which are suitable for all ages and abilities. Making it safer and more convenient for residents to bike is a key direction of our Official Community Plan and Transportation Master Plan" said Senior Transportation Planning Engineer, Chad Williams.

Highlights of the 2022 Active Transportation Corridor (ATC) projects include:

The Abbott ATC quick-build project will extend the Abbott corridor from KGH to Pandosy Waterfront Park and is expected to be completed by late summer of this year. Informed by design, costs and consultation, it was recommended that the $2.1 million budget provide permanent works near the hospital and interim improvements for the remainder of the route to the park. Ultimate completion of the project will create a continuous 7.5 km protected bike route that links Downtown Kelowna, Kelowna General Hospital, the South Pandosy Urban Centre and 24 parks that provide access to Okanagan Lake.

The City received a $2.4 million Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant from the provincial/federal government for phase 2 of the Houghton ATC, extending the existing ATC westward across Highway 97 connecting Rutland to the Okanagan Rail Trail and beyond. The multi-use pathway will be separated from traffic and suitable for users of all ages and abilities where pedestrians and bicyclists will share the same space. Construction will start in June and be complete in October 2022.

Engagement for the Casorso 3 ATC spanning from KLO Rd. to Lanfranco Rd. was recently completed. This project will create a continuous corridor, with the Ethel ATC, from Downtown to the south of Pandosy with connections to Pandosy Village, Okanagan College, Kelowna Secondary School, and the Sutherland and Barrera ATCs. The final design is expected to be complete by spring 2022 and construction of the first phase from K.L.O. to Lanfranco section may start in the fall of 2022.

The design and construction of a section of the Glenmore Road multi path between Dallas and Kane Rd. is a high-priority project within the Transportation Master Plan. Design work will be completed this year and construction will follow soon after. This project will extend the existing separated multi-use path on Glenmore Rd. to Kane Rd. and the Glenmore Valley Village Centre.

The next phase of the Sutherland Ave. ATC includes two-way protected bike lanes from Ethel St to Lequime St. The project also includes improvements to pedestrian crossings, repaving of the roadway, drainage and lighting improvements. In 2016, a concept design was presented to residents, and the final design was confirmed in 2018. Construction is planned for either fall 2022 or spring 2023. Future phases to the East of Gordon are being coordinated with the Capri Mall redevelopment.

