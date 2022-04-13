Kelowna Property Owners Get Help with Wildfire Mitigation

A new initiative is being launched to help homeowners reduce the risk of wildfire impacts on their property and make our community safer.

“This is the time of year to take the actions that will make a real difference,” says Tara Bergeson, Urban Forester. “It is critical to learn about your home’s level of risk and think ahead to the potential dangers of wildfire season. Removing vegetation from your property that is hazardous when it comes to wildfire spread is a key step – especially the plants located within 10 metres of your home. This protects you, your family, and your neighbourhood.”

The new Kelowna FireSmartTM Community Chipping pilot program will offer free removal and chipping of specific woody debris: cedar, juniper, mugo pine, and fir, pine and spruce branches. The pilot program will be provided to select neighbourhoods this spring that have an abundance of these materials including Dilworth, Magic Estates, McKinley, Quail Ridge, Gallagher’s area, Mission Ridge, and parts of Kettle Valley and Black Mountain. Residents in those areas can remove these materials from around their home and pile them curbside for pick up according to the schedule, which can be found online at kelowna.ca/firesmart.

“Our new Community Chipping pilot program will start this year in eight neighbourhoods where many of the homes have significantly more traditional landscaping that contain flammable plants and shrubs,” says Bergeson. “In many cases, newer neighbourhoods have incorporated FireSmartTM landscaping already designed to reduce wildfire risks.”

Every week between April 19 and July 15, a City-contracted truck equipped with a woodchipper will follow a scheduled route through parts of Kelowna to pick up these materials. Debris will not be picked up if it contains broadleaf (deciduous) trees, roots, dirt, rocks, gravel, grasses, or other non-organic materials (e.g. rope, twine).

Find additional information about FireSmartTM landscaping and how to reduce risks of wildfire impacts on privately owned property in the BC FireSmartTM Homeowner’s Guide (printed copies are available at the City of Kelowna Parks Administration Office, 1359 KLO Road). For a full schedule and details on acceptable materials, visit kelowna.ca/firesmart.

The Community Chipping pilot program is funded through the Union of BC Municipalities and is part of our year-round commitment to reducing risk of wildfires. There is potential for this program to expand to other parts of Kelowna in coming years if the pilot program proves successful.

While this program seeks to address specific residential areas, the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s agricultural chipping program and the mow/chip/rent-it rebate will also continue this season to help residents and farmers/orchardists who want to chip wood waste (stumps and branches). Learn more at rdco.com.