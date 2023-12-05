Kelowna ranked 5th in Canada for generosity: GoFundMe study

Despite a challenging year, Canadians showed up and donated in support of one another. GoFundMe’s annual Year in Giving report, released today, includes a list of the top 20 most giving communities in Canada for 2023 – showcasing the generosity and compassion of individuals from coast-to-coast.

Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest free social fundraising platform. This year, GoFundMe has recorded 2 million donations in Canada[1] for people, causes, and organizations. This compares to almost 1.86 million donations over the same period in 2022 – representing a 7.3 per cent increase. Given the current cost-of-living crisis, Canadians are showing up like never before in support of one another.

The top 20 most generous communities in Canada have been selected by measuring the number of donations per capita made through the GoFundMe platform in 2023. From championing urgent healthcare needs, to nurturing community development projects, or supporting local businesses, the top 20 most generous communities in Canada showcased an inspiring breadth of giving.

"Canadians came together in 2023 to support one another in times of need," said Ved Khan, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager, Canada, GoFundMe. “Whether it's helping a neighbour rebuild their home, contributing to a medical fundraiser, or supporting an important local organization, Canadians exemplified the meaning of giving. Their unwavering commitment to supporting one another has not only defined 2023 but has set the gold standard for what it means to be a compassionate community.”

Number of donations is recorded as of December 1, 2023

Kelowna is the 5th most generous community in Canada for 2023. The list of Canada’s most generous communities has been selected by measuring the number of donations per capita made through the GoFundMe platform in 2023.

GoFundMe recorded over 11,400 donations made in Kelowna for 2023. With a population of more than 144,000, that results in a per capita donation rate of 7.9 per cent. This community has truly exemplified GoFundMe’s core values of giving back and spreading goodwill in 2023.

GoFundMe’s top 20 most generous communities in Canada are: