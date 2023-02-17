Kelowna RCMP are investigating a serious collision

UPDATE: The Highway is now open to traffic in both directions.

The Kelowna RCMP have released a statement asking the public to avoid the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Gordon Road.

Kelowna RCMP is currently investigating a serious motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Gordon Dr and Harvey Ave. Westbound lanes from Burtch Rd to Ethel St along with northbound lanes from Laurier Ave to Leon Ave through the intersection will be closed while this investigation is ongoing. Eastbound traffic on Harvey Ave will remain open.

Please avoid this area during this time and expect congestion in and around this intersection. No further information regarding those involved is being disclosed at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.