Kelowna RCMP are issuing grandparent scam alert

The Kelowna RCMP is warning the public that there is an unusual increase in the “Grandparent Scam”. Today alone, the Kelowna RCMP has received over 12 reports of fraudulent calls.

Complainants are reporting that they have received a call advising that their grandchild is in police custody. In order for their grandchild to be released from police custody they will be required to pay a large sum of money. Sometimes the culprit will attempt to attend a victim’s residence in order to collect the requested amount, or even try to arrange to meet in a neutral location.

This is never a practice by the courts or by police and it is a scam!

The RCMP want to remind the public that if someone calls you asking for money and identifies themselves as a police officer, a lawyer or a representative of the courts please hang up and call the non-emergency police line at 250-762-3300.

“These types of calls far to often target seniors in our community, we encourage anyone who may have been a victim of a call of this nature to contact the police. The CRTC, Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission website can also offer helpful tips to deal with nuisance and unwanted callers who claim to provide services or products crtc.gc.ca”. said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.