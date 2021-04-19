Kelowna RCMP are looking to identify and speak with man

Press release:

Kelowna RCMP are publicly releasing surveillance images of a man the hopes of advancing an investigation of an alleged criminal offence.

The image was captured on the afternoon of March 4th, 2021 at a local business in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

The unknown adult male is described as Caucasian, approximately 30 – 35 years old, around 6 feet tall with an athletic build. He is wearing:

- grey baseball hat

- black jacket

- grey t-shirt

- jeans

- black athletic shoes

Details regarding the nature of the allegations are not being released at this time.

We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video, says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.

If you have information regarding the identity of the man in the photos, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.