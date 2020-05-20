Kelowna RCMP are searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 20, 2020 at 2:09PM:

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a local woman reported that her two dogs were stolen.

The dogs were taken from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16th and 17th, 2020.

The first dog is described as:

-female

-pitbull cross

-3-years old

-60 lbs

-brown, beige and white

-responds to the name “Cala”

The second dog is described as:

-female

-Chihuahua

-7-years old

-5 lbs

-brown

-amputated left front paw

-responds to the name “Missy”