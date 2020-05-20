Kelowna RCMP are searching for two allegedly stolen dogs
Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 20, 2020 at 2:09PM:
Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.
Kelowna RCMP are investigating after a local woman reported that her two dogs were stolen.
The dogs were taken from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16th and 17th, 2020.
The first dog is described as:
-female
-pitbull cross
-3-years old
-60 lbs
-brown, beige and white
-responds to the name “Cala”
The second dog is described as:
-female
-Chihuahua
-7-years old
-5 lbs
-brown
-amputated left front paw
-responds to the name “Missy”
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.