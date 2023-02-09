Kelowna RCMP arrest 2 males in separate car theft incidents

RCMP members were busy Wednesday morning with arrests of two males in separate incidents centered around stolen trucks.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. Kelowna RCMP was notified that a truck was stolen from the 2200 block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna. Officers of the Proactive Enforcement Unit were able to locate the vehicle and a suspect was arrested on Mills Road after he exited the stolen vehicle. The adult male is wanted for breaching his Conditional Sentence Order and will be held for court. The suspect also had stolen identification on him when he was taken into custody.

Around the same time of that incident, the West Kelowna RCMP observed a stolen truck on Westside Road. Members of the Crime Reduction Unit were able to follow the vehicle and arrested an adult male after he exited. This individual is suspected of being involved in a failure to stop for police on February 7, 2023.

“These two arrests continue to demonstrate the dedication the police have in locating stolen property and returning it to the owners,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of the RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit. “Immediate reporting of the crime and the nice sunny day helped police capture the suspects.”