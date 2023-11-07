Kelowna RCMP arrest 44 year old repeat offender from Kootenays

This past September, the Kelowna RCMP Target Team started an investigation into the criminal activity of a known property crime offender who had recently relocated to the Kelowna area from the Kootenays.

During the course of the investigation, police intercepted and recovered over $500,000 worth of stolen property from this individual. Several agencies across the Okanagan assisted with this coordinated operation including Summerland RCMP, Lake Country RCMP, Vernon RCMP, and frontline Kelowna RCMP members.

On October 21, 2023, Kevin James Brophy was arrested while breaking into a secure compound in Kelowna by frontline officers. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for November 16, 2023.

“This coordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and it’s Proactive Enforcement Units including the Target Team to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

Mr. Brophy, 44, faces numerous charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5000, theft over $5000, theft under $5000 and mischief. Officers are continuing to investigate other incidents believed to be associated to Brophy which may ultimately result in additional charges being submitted by the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.