Kelowna RCMP Arrest a Man in Possession of Drugs and Weapons

On October 9, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. Kelowna RCMP received a report of a vehicle parked on the side of the street, with a loud music playing and a male inside who appeared to be unconscious.

When officers attended the scene, they found the lone occupant passed out in the passenger seat of the silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta. Officers had the Vernon resident exit the vehicle and upon doing so located a loaded pistol on the passenger seat floor.

The male was arrested immediately and the vehicle searched. During the secondary search a second loaded pistol was revealed in a bag with a spare magazine and a round in the chamber. A further search located, bear spray, brass knuckles and multiple knives. All firearms and ammo were seized as exhibits and the male was transported to cells where he has been held for court later today.

“This is another prime example of the dangerous work police officers are faced with daily” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “We are very fortunate no one was hurt during this arrest.”

Charges include possession of a firearm x 2, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle and fail to comply to a probation order.