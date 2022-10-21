Kelowna RCMP Arrest a Man Wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant

Thanks to the excellent work of a Kelowna RCMP General Duty Officer two dangerous individuals have been arrested.

On October 21, 2022 at 2:35 a.m. the Officer observed a pick-up truck stopped in the middle of the road blocking traffic on Bernard Avenue with a male standing at the driver’s side window speaking to the female driver. After the truck drove away the male got into the driver’s seat of a black Jaguar with an Ontario license plate and drove away without headlights.

The Officer in an unmarked police vehicle followed the Jaguar across the bridge into West Kelowna observing it reach speeds of well above the posted speed limit of 60km/hr zone.

Once the Jaguar pulled into a driveway along Nancee Way in West Kelowna the Officer activated his emergency equipment. The male driver and an addition male passenger quickly exited the vehicle and became verbally combative with the Officer who then requested more Officers to assist.

After gaining control of the situation the driver was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The passenger, who is from Montreal was queried and found to have a Canada-Wide Parole Suspension Warrant (Firearm Offences). A further search incidental to arrest, found several out of Province driver’s licenses not belonging to either occupant of the Jaguar and number of cellphones. The vehicle was impounded and both the driver and the passenger transported to Kelowna cells.

This is an on-going and complicated investigation, involving several jurisdictions. Further charges against the driver are being considered pending the findings of this investigation.

“If it was not for the keen eye of the Kelowna RCMP Officer and his ability to keep calm in a highly volatile situation with two dangerous individuals the outcome could have been different,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “This passenger with an outstanding warrant is once again in custody where he should remain.”