Kelowna RCMP arrest Alberta man wanted on multiple warrants

On September 20, 2023, members of the Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team located a vehicle suspected of recent criminal activity in the Kelowna Regional Detachment area. The suspect vehicle, a black Ford F150 was pulling a travel trailer which was determined to have been stolen in Kelowna overnight on September 15, 2023 from a residence.

Several officers conducted surveillance on the pickup truck pulling the trailer which eventually stopped at a West Kelowna commercial location. The driver who was the lone occupant was taken into custody without incident and identified as Gregory Deviat of Cochrane, Alberta. Deviat is well known to police after prompting a recent ‘shelter in place’ warning on September 11, 2023 in the Bow Ridge community.

Following the arrest, officers were able to determine the truck Deviat was driving was stolen from Alberta, he has several warrants and numerous charges pending out of Alberta and is supposed to be on 24-hour house arrest in Cochrane. The matter remains under investigation as additional property located within the stolen trailer is also believed to be associated to recent local property theft.

“This individual already has some significant charges before the courts, not to mention the several warrants out of Alberta. His current court conditions did not deter him from coming to Kelowna where he finds himself in custody with new charges” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna Target Team. “The Proactive Enforcement teams remain vigilant and are strategically targeting those individuals responsible for our community’s property crimes”.

Efforts to return Deviat to Alberta on the out of province warrants were unsuccessful however he has been remanded in custody until September 28, 2023 to appear again by video.