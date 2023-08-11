Kelowna RCMP arrest dangerous repeat offender

A dangerous repeat offender is back in custody after the Kelowna RCMP located him and a female in a stolen vehicle on Thursday August 10, 2023.

Officers located a suspected stolen GMC Sierra at a residence in the 1000 block of El Paso Road on Thursday. Surveillance was maintained until a male and female drove the stolen vehicle to a business and were arrested without incident.

The male was identified as 32-year-old Tyler Jack Newton while the female is also well-known to police. Several charges have been recommended including possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with probation orders and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

“These individuals have a long history of criminal activity in our community,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Thanks to the great work of our officers they are back in custody and will appear before the courts with a list of recommended charges.”