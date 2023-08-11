iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
28°C
Instagram

Kelowna RCMP arrest dangerous repeat offender


RCMP

A dangerous repeat offender is back in custody after the Kelowna RCMP located him and a female in a stolen vehicle on Thursday August 10, 2023.

Officers located a suspected stolen GMC Sierra at a residence in the 1000 block of El Paso Road on Thursday.  Surveillance was maintained until a male and female drove the stolen vehicle to a business and were arrested without incident.

The male was identified as 32-year-old Tyler Jack Newton while the female is also well-known to police.  Several charges have been recommended including possession of stolen property over $5,000, failure to comply with probation orders and operating a conveyance while prohibited.

“These individuals have a long history of criminal activity in our community,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.  “Thanks to the great work of our officers they are back in custody and will appear before the courts with a list of recommended charges.”

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175