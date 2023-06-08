Kelowna RCMP arrest female after shots fired

In the early morning of June 8, 2023, members of the Kelowna RCMP General Duty supported by South East District Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Police Dog Service converged onto a rural property in the 2800 block of Appaloosa Road after a female suspect was witnessed shooting a firearm. The property has multiple farm buildings on it with many residents.

Officers arrived on scene quickly and surrounded the property, instructing residents to shelter in place to establish their safety.

The female who is known to police appeared to be distraught, moving in and out of a garage on the property before coming to a rest on the steps of one of the buildings. That’s when officers and ERT entered the property using the Tactical Armoured Vehicle to successfully make an arrest without injury to anyone involved.

The female will face several firearm related charges and the property will be secured pending a full investigation.

“This was a dynamic and fluid situation which quickly came to a successful conclusion thanks to the officers involved,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.