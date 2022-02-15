Kelowna RCMP arrest fugitive who has been on the run for two years

The Kelowna RCMP has arrested a man on a Canada-wide warrant and seized a loaded firearm.

On the evening of February 13, 2022, Kelowna RCMP officers were conducting pro-active patrols in the area of Mugford Road in Rutland in response to break and enters in the area.

At 8:40 p.m., officers located a vehicle that had fled from Penticton RCMP earlier in the day. In an attempt to locate the driver, officers attended a residence in the 500-block of Mugford Road. While speaking to an individual at the residence, officers witnessed a male suspect running and fleeing from the home. Officers pursued the suspect on foot and arrested him without incident.

While searching the suspect, officers located a loaded handgun and drugs. Throughout the investigation, officers identified the suspect as a 38-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant out of Ontario for being unlawfully at large for the past two years.

“This is an excellent example of pro-active enforcement,” stated Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna RCMP. “Through attention detail and quick decision making, our officers were able to take this dangerous offender off the streets of our community”.

The accused, who cannot be named at this time as he may be facing new allegations for which he has not been charged, is currently being held in police custody awaiting his next court appearance. He may be facing firearm, break and enter and resisting arrest related charges.

Public safety is a priority of the Kelowna RCMP and the investigation into the break and enters into unlocked homes in the Rutland area is an active, on-going investigation. The Kelowna RCMP reminds residents to keep their doors and windows secure.