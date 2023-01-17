Kelowna RCMP arrest man for attempted break and enter at a downtown business

Kelowna RCMP responded to a call from a local business owner stating he had real-time video surveillance footage that an unidentified male was attempting to break into his business in the 2500 block of Enterprise Way.

He claimed the suspect was using a hammer to break into trailers on a construction site just before 10:00 a.m. on January 15th, 2023.

Officers were quick to arrive, were given access to the site and arrested the male suspect caught in the act with the hammer in hand.

Initially the male gave Officers a fake name, however once he was transported to cells he was positively identified by his real name of 43-year-old Saeed Abbas who is familiar to the RCMP. At the time of Mr. Abbas’ arrest he was carrying a duffel bag which was searched by Officers and a replica pistol and several break and enter tools were found and seized.

Mr. Abbas is of no fixed address in Kelowna and police have recommended several charges against him including;

One Count of Break and Enter,

One Count of Property Obtained by Crime,

One Count of Possession of Break in Tools’

One Count Obstruct Police Officer,

Three Counts of Breach of Release Orders.

“The Kelowna RCMP work hard to put offenders like this in jail and are thankful that the justice system has remanded Mr. Abbas until January 20, 2023,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. Cst Mike Della-Paolera added that additional charges are being investigated and soon to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration.