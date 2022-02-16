Kelowna RCMP arrest man for B&E into homes in Rutland

The Kelowna RCMP has arrested a man in connection to the break enters into unlocked homes in Rutland.

On February 13th, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP issued a media release, warning residents in Rutland to lock their doors after a series of break and enters on the weekend.

On February 15, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man who is allegedly responsible for the break and enters. The man is currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance. The accused is facing possible charges of break and enter related offences.

“Our investigators worked around the clock to identify the suspect in these break and enters and advance the investigation,” states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Thank-you to the media for assisting us in protecting public safety by publicising our warning to residents in the Rutland area”.