Kelowna RCMP arrest man for second degree murder in relation to summer 2022 incident

On September 15, 2023, members of West Kelowna RCMP arrested 27-year old Ka-Mikosit Favelle for second degree murder in relation to a fatal pedestrian and motor vehicle incident that took place on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna August 2022 resulting in the death of Adam Briand-Lawrence.

The warrant issued on September 15, 2023 is for second degree murder, criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death. Favelle remains in custody and is scheduled to appear next on September 19, 2023 in Kelowna Supreme Court.