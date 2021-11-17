Kelowna RCMP arrest man in possession of stolen vehicles

The Kelowna RCMP Target Team was conducting an investigation into stolen vehicles when they recovered a stolen truck attached to a flat-deck trailer. The flat-deck trailer had been reported stolen in August 2021, from a business in Wabamun, Alberta. The Chevrolet pickup truck had been reported stolen from a residence in Millet, Alberta. October 2021.

On November 9, 2021, Kelowna RCMP Target Team along with the assistance of Police Dog Services (PDS), arrested a 48-year-old man from Kelowna in the 2600 block of Ethel Street for possession of the truck and flat-deck trailer.

Kelowna RCMP Target Team executed a search warrant at a residential property in the 800 block of Raymer Rd in Kelowna in relation to this investigation. On the property, police recovered a Ford F150 that had been reported stolen in June 2021, from Vernon.

It is common practice for criminals to use stolen vehicles to commit offences and for these vehicles be moved from one province to another, said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. This is an example of criminal activity having no boundaries.

The accused has since been released from custody and will appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on February 14, 2022. The accused is facing charges of Driving while Prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Act and numerous criminal charges, including possession of property obtained by crime will be recommended to the BC Prosecution Service.