Kelowna RCMP arrest man wanted in multiple provinces: confiscate weapons, drugs and cash

On September 23, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit (CSU) officers were conducting crime reduction patrols in the area of St Paul Street and Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna. The CSU officers observed two males sitting on a bench hiding behind an umbrella.

The CSU officers arrested the male and while searching, officers located large quantities of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Dilaudid, weapons, cash, and other equipment used in the production and trafficking of drugs.

The male who’s wanted in two different provinces and has several negative police contacts in Kelowna is now facing additional charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

“Kelowna CSU officers along with the Kelowna City Bylaws will be conducting proactive patrols within the downtown core in order to enhance safety for our businesses and residence. Investigations like this demonstrate how effective proactive foot patrols can disrupt criminal activity”, said Sergeant Scott Powrie, the acting NCO in charge of CSU.

This investigation is on-going and once completed will be turned over to Crown for charge approval.