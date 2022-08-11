Kelowna RCMP Arrest man wanted on BC wide warrants

On August 10, 2022 at 10:00 A.M, Kelowna RCMP received information that a man who was wanted BC wide for several outstanding warrants was driving a stolen pickup. The Ford F250 pickup truck had also been reported stolen out of Golden BC.

Kelowna Police officers with the support of the RCMP Air Services soon located the vehicle and set up containment. This forced the driver and his passenger to abandon the truck and attempt to flee on foot.

Air Services and members of the RCMP Police Dog Service were able to track the fleeing man until he was located at 12:30 P.M the 38-year-old man was arrested without any issue. The woman was also taken into custody without issue and.

“It’s was the quick response by all the officers involved that resulted in a safe arrest and removed this dangerous criminal from our streets” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relation Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The man is facing Seven charges from his warrant and it’s expected he will be facing several additional charges including Possession of Stolen Property, Flight from Police, Driving While Prohibited and Resisting Arrest.