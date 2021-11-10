Kelowna RCMP arrest poppy thief

Press release:

On November 8, 2021, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report that a poppy donation box had been stolen from a bank on Ellis Street. The suspect entered the bank and stole the box from the counter, exiting the bank with it.

On November 9, 2021, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report that the thief had struck again by stealing a poppy donation box from a separate bank on Ellis Street. The same suspect had entered the bank asking for directions, then stole the box from the counter and ran out the door with it.

“Businesses should not need to take extra precautions in securing poppy donation boxes to prevent them from being stolen; however, the boxes have become a target for thieves over recent years,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

Kelowna RCMP located the suspect a short time later. A 24-year-old man from Kelowna was arrested and released to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on January 13, 2021 on two counts of Theft Under $5000.00.