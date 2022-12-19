Kelowna RCMP arrest prolific offender banned from driving in BC

On December 7, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP Prolific Offenders Unit were alerted that a silver Hyundai Tiburon with mismatched licence plates heading southbound on Highway 97 towards Kelowna failed to stop for police in Lake Country.

The vehicle was suspected by RCMP to be associated to a well-known prolific offender who currently was on several release orders with conditions, including 24-hour house arrest, not to occupy a driver’s seat of a motor vehicle and was also prohibited from driving in the Province of BC. As such, Kelowna RCMP along with the Police Dog Service set up across from the suspects residence in the 800 block of Bullock Road and waited.

At 3:15 p.m., the male suspect returned to the residence driving the Tiburon as the lone occupant. While attempting to remove the stolen licence plates from the vehicle, he was arrested without incident, and it was confirmed there was a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody, the licence plates were confirmed stolen but unreported, and the vehicle was impounded.

“This outstanding coordination between the various RCMP units including, Lake Country General Duty, the Police Dog Service and the Prolific Offenders Unit along with the RCMP dispatch operators relaying information allowed for a quick arrest to place a known offender back before the courts,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The male is facing several new charges and has been remanded.