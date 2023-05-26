Kelowna RCMP arrest repeat offender aferr break and Enter of Cannery Lane business

On May 24th, 2023 just after 8:00p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a front door glass break and confirmed break and enter to a retail store in the 1200 block of Cannery Lane. Prior to police arrival, employees had already recognized the suspect via the live CCTV feed and located him nearby with some of the stolen items of which they recovered.

Employees then alerted police to the suspect’s location where he was arrested and an additional stolen item from the store was recovered from his person.

Repeat offender Justin Wayne Collins (46) is again in custody and has been charged with Break and Enter. Collins is scheduled to next appear in court Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Collins committed this break and enter only several hours after his release from court where he has also been charged with several other offences including Theft and Mischief stemming from incidents on May 22nd and May 23rd in Kelowna.

“Justin Collins is a prime example of a repeat offender who has shown he is simply unwilling to stop committing crime and victimizing our businesses and downtown core” Cpl. Michael Gauthier Media Relations Officer. “A collaboration between attuned business owners, the police and the BC Prosecution Service has resulted in this individual remaining in custody over the weekend whilst seeking further detention.”