Kelowna RCMP arrest suspect following a police incident.

Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a weapons complaint near the area of Orchard Park Plaza on Tuesday afternoon.

A male suspect had allegedly pointed a firearm at members of the public. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect in the parking lot of Orchard Park Plaza and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a replica handgun from the suspect.

The suspect, a 57-year-old man, was later released from police custody on conditions to appear in court at a later date. He is possibly facing charges for weapons-related offences.

“With the level of detail found in today’s replica firearms, responding police officers cannot tell if they are fake or real,” states Sgt. Kevin Duggan, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Because of the potential risks involved, you cannot show or use imitation guns in public places. Depending on the circumstances, you can be fined, arrested or charged and have your replica gun seized”.

The investigation is ongoing.