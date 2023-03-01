Kelowna RCMP asking for public assistance in explosive device incident
The Kelowna RCMP continues to investigate after an improvised explosive device was located on the grass beside Highway 97 westbound near Cooper Road on Monday February 27, 2023.
Police are currently combing through hours of video surveillance collected from the surrounding businesses and are asking for the public’s assistance.
If members of the public have dash camera video footage of Highway 97 travelling westbound at Cooper Road between 12:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Monday February 27th they are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-10835.
