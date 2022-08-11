Kelowna RCMP asking for public help in locating missing teen
Destiny Redford, who normally lives with her mother in Edmonton, Alberta but is currently residing with her grandparents in Kelowna since June after displaying concerning behaviour at home.
Destiny was last seen by her grandmother on August 6, 2022.
She is described as:
- a very petite female with a slim build
- 5'2”
- 100 lbs
- long brown hair
- bluish green eyes.
RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Destiny or has any information to call 911 or the RCMP non-emergency line at (250)762-3300.
