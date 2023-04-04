Kelowna RCMP asking public for dashcam footage of dangerous driver on Highway 97

On April 2nd, 2023, Kelowna RCMP officers intercepted and stopped a dangerous driver on Enterprise Way at Leckie Road. The vehicle, a white 2017 Toyota Tundra bearing BC license plate SM5223 (photo attached), had been the subject of numerous reports of dangerous driving including a near collision with an ambulance and another separate collision with a motorcycle rider.

The vehicle is alleged to have travelled northbound on Hwy 97 as far as Vernon, before returning to Kelowna again using Hwy 97. Kelowna RCMP is requesting anyone with dashcam footage of this vehicle and any of it’s driving behaviour between the hours of 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m on April 2nd, north and southbound on Hwy 97. If you are a witness to any of the events stemming from this vehicle’s driving behaviour, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-17567.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on scene and has since been released pending several Criminal Code charges. The vehicle was also impounded.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).