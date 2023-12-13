Kelowna RCMP assist in arrest for offences related to human trafficking

After a thorough investigation, collaborating with many members of law enforcement in several jurisdictions, 36-year-old Stanley Jean-Baptiste from Quebec has been charged with multiple Sections related to Trafficking in Persons.

In May of 2021, the Kelowna RCMP Sex Crimes Unit became engaged in a suspected human trafficking investigation that allegedly occurred in or near Kelowna along with Victoria, BC.

As a result of the in-depth investigation and the evidence that was collected, an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Baptiste which was executed with the assistance of law enforcement in Montreal on December 8, 2023. Mr. Baptiste has been remanded in custody and is being escorted back to Kelowna to appear before the courts.

“We know that Kelowna is part of a circuit used by human traffickers who exploit vulnerable individuals for sexual purposes,” said Cpl Tim Russell, Kelowna Vulnerable Persons Unit. “Our investigators remain steadfast in our commitment along with other community partners who have taken a stance to combat this criminality in our community.”

The Kelowna RCMP has partnered with the City of Kelowna, the Kelowna International Airport and the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre for the awareness campaign “Not In My City”, which was launched last spring. The campaign is aimed at highlighting and preventing human trafficking and youth sexual exploitation.

If you know someone that is associated with trafficking, the Kelowna RCMP urge you to contact the police immediately at 250-762-3300 or you can remain anonymous by contacting the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppers.net.