Kelowna RCMP attempts to identify rightful owners of stolen tools

The Kelowna RCMP is attempting to identify the rightful owners of stolen tools.

On January 27th, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP put out a statement about an investigation that yielded $300,000.00 in stolen property after RCMP officers executed search warrants on properties in Penticton and Lake Country.

Among the property seized are tools that have initials written on them. In addition to the tools, there are also eight Delta faucets that have unique barcodes.

The initials on the tools are “CRG”, “KS”, and “Mike R”.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone with information about who these tools or Delta faucets may belong to, to call (778) 940-2356.