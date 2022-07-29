The RCMP acknowledges the frustration being voiced by many in our community who are concerned about property crime in Kelowna. They say property crime impacts us all and takes away from our sense of safety within our community.

The Kelowna Regional RCMP say they are dedicated to property crime proactive enforcement and are taking many steps to address property crime in the community. Officers are said to meet regularly with homeless advocate groups listening to concerns and working collaboratively to address issues that arise while also provide resource information including indoor shelter availability and extreme weather supplies.

As it relates to property crime, the police service says great work is being done by police officers, however the propensity for prolific property crime is on the rise as a result of complex social issues coupled with repeat offenders who perpetually re-offend because of a set approach in the justice system.

In the statement sent to media, recent arrests were mentioned that took repeat offenders off the streets of Kelowna:

On May 29 the Proactive Enforcement team arrested prolific offender Daniel Wiest (31 years old) after compiling over 18 charges related to break & enters throughout Kelowna. The offences occurred over a period of 2 months and CCTV assisted the police in recommending charges.

On June 30, 2022, our Proactive Enforcement team arrested prolific offender Bryce Williamson (33 years old) after a one-month project. Over 50 charges have been recommended against Williamson by the Kelowna RCMP and $80,000 of stolen property recovered. Both individuals are still in custody.

The letter to media also adressed the concerns raised by mentions on social media along with "Take Back Kelowna".

"Although our community wants quick results, our officers will not act outside of their lawful authorities. As a result of changes in case law, police investigations are far more complex than they were even a decade ago and repeat offenders are being released into the community without adequate support and care for criminal activity that is driven by addictions and mental health issues. Like the health system, the criminal justice system is grappling with the demands; developing new policies and thresholds to assess and triage within available resources. These are complex issues, yet for our community there is a growing perception respecting the inability of police, the justice system, or health care system to adequately respond to incidents of crime – especially property crime associated with social issues such as mental health, substance use, and homelessness.

These complexities are breeding decreased confidence, and growing frustration and demands on local police and municipalities; neither of which have the scope or mandates to address the underlying issues. The justice, health, and social and housing systems are under duress and without adequate care or consequences for repeat offenders, public confidence will result in citizen’s frustrations." the statement said.

Kelowna Regional RCMP Officer in Charge, Superintendent Triance states “I am looking forward to reviewing the LePard/Butler report as actioned by the Provincial Government which is focused on determining the root causes of crimes committed by repeat offenders. I am hopeful that this work will lead to improved health care and justice systems in order to address this problem in our community. Our officers will continue to arrest people committing criminal acts and need well functioning social and justice systems to defer to in order to stop the impacts on our communities.”

How can citizens of Kelowna participate in addressing community safety?

The City’s Block Connector program is an excellent volunteer opportunity for Kelowna residents interested in promoting safety in their community. It is offered as part of the Strong Neighbourhoods initiative. Residents can visit www.kelowna.ca for more information.

Other things residents can do as reccomended by RCMP:

Secure your belongings. Follow the #9PM Routine to ensure your property is safe and secure each night.

Record the serial numbers on your valuables and register your bike through 529 Garage. This way they can be effectively identified if stolen and recovered by police.

Get to know your neighbors. Even better, join the Block Connector Program. Strong neighborhoods are safe neighborhoods.

Say hello to people in your neighborhood you might be suspicious. It shows them they’re seen. Observe, record and report criminal activity.

Call 9-1-1 if a crime is underway, use the RCMP’s online reporting tool to report crimes that have occurred or call 250-762-3300 to report suspicious or illegal activity.

Contact Bylaw Services at 250-469-8686.

Also to report a crime tip anonymously, please refer to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.net

“Citizens have the right to feel safe in their communities",says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna Media Relations Officer. “Crimes are never victimless, therefore need to be reported to the police no matter how insignificant they appear to some. Reporting assists in directing and prioritizing police resources."