Kelowna RCMP called to situation involving distressed female in downtown parkade

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a distressed female in a parkade in the 1300 block of Ellis Street downtown Kelowna at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday February 9, 2023.

Officers sprung into action and after 50 minutes of negotiating by a Kelowna RCMP Officer, the situation was defused and the female was apprehended and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

“We are very proud of the work done by our Officers on Thursday afternoon,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, the Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna RCMP. “Our teams were able to speak to the female and keep her safe from a dangerous situation.”