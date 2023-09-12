Kelowna RCMP Coffee with a Cop Returns

For three consecutive Thursdays in September, Kelowna RCMP officers will visit three different locally run coffee shops and the public is encouraged to join in and connect with an officer. The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to bring police officers and the community members they serve together over a hot cup of java to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

“We have been missing these events,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “It was a busy summer with music festivals, Falcons baseball and other sporting events along with the province wide BC Wildfires. In the past Coffee with a Cop has been a great way to connect with several community members to hear their stories of what’s happening in their neighbourhoods. We also really like our locally owned coffee shops!”

In September, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

• Thursday September 14, 2023 – Milk Shed Coffee – 4629 Lakeshore Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

• Thursday September 21, 2023 – Bean Scene –100-1615 Dickson Avenue – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

• Thursday September 28, 2023 – Model Bean Coffee – 205 Asher Road – 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.

