Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit seize guns and suspected illicit drugs

On April 2nd, 2020 just after 1:30 p.m., two members of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit began an investigation into a disturbance between two individuals in a parking lot in the 1500-block of Highway 33 West in Kelowna.

One of the individuals was taken into police custody and incidental to his arrest, a large amount of suspected illicit drugs and cash were located in his possession.

The man’s arrest further led to the subsequent discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun and suspected illegal and prescription drugs in a nearby vehicle believed to be associated to him.

Further investigation led to the recovery and seizure of two additional non-restricted firearms from a nearby motel room.

Investigators have now determined that the restricted firearm had been reported stolen from a residence in West Kelowna in October of 2019.

The investigation is ongoing and both individuals could face potential criminal charges.

No names or further information are being released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.