Kelowna RCMP Continue Investigation into 2021 Fatal Crane Crash

Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating the collapse of a crane in downtown Kelowna on July 12, 2021, which resulted in five fatalities.

On July 12, 2021, Kelowna RCMP responded with BC Emergency Health Services, and the Kelowna Fire Department to a building in the 1400-block of St. Paul Street in Kelowna where a large construction crane had collapsed, resulting in five fatalities. Links to the initial media releases can be found here. The criminal investigation has been turned over to a dedicated team within the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit. This investigation is separate from the regulatory investigation being conducted by WorkSafeBC.

Inspector Beth McAndie, Investigative Services Officer for Kelowna RCMP, said, “This is a complex investigation of what is being described as one of the largest workplace fatalities in BC’s history. There is a significant amount of technical evidence for my team to analyze.”

As this is an ongoing investigation, further details will not be disclosed.